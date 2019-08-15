Port Elizabeth, Uitenhage roads re-opened
All blocked roads between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage have been re-opened.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said protest action had stopped.
He, however, cautioned motorists to be extra vigilant when driving on those roads.
"The roads have all been opened but we still want our community to just be vigilant when driving though because it is still volatile. But we have a strong [police] contingent on the roads.
"Public order police and Metro police are on the scene. The metro's cleaning services are also on the road cleaning the rubble left by protesters but there are no protests going on at the moment," Beetge said.
Residents demanding water and sanitation closed off the R75, M19, R334 (Rocklands Road), San Souci road and Tynira Road (Motherwell) at 4am on Thursday.
Zoleka Jamela from Nkandla informal settlement told HeraldLIVE they were protesting over water and toilets.
She said the protest would continue all day.
The latest: All roads leading out of Uitenhage arw currently closed, Redhouse/Swartkops; Chatty/Perseverance dip; Uitenhage NU 8, NU 10. Rocklands was closed. No confirmation whether its opened. POPs on all scenes @HeraldPE https://t.co/if8Lmdelz8— Rochelle de Kock (@rochelledekock) August 15, 2019
Meanwhile, the protest on the R335 - which is the Motherwell to Addo road - flared up again on Thursday morning.
It started on Tuesday night and continued throughout Wednesday.
Four trucks and a bakkie were damaged, two of which were torched with petrol bombs.