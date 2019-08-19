Cash heist trial to begin in January
A former Fidelity Security Services driver who allegedly conspired with at least four others to pull off a brazen robbery in which a police officer and an innocent bystander were shot and wounded, will stand trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court in January.
Nontuthuzelo Majola, 34, and her co-accused Sonwabo Gcuwa, 36, Lusanda Ludziya, 34, Simthembile Qhongoshani, 33, and Sibongile Nozinxezu, 33, face a litany of charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition for their roles in the May 2018 heist...
