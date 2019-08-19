Meet the women who stood with Winnie Mandela in the trial of 22

In December 1969, 22 men and women stood together in the Old Synagogue in Pretoria after eight months of detention without trial. The accused were arraigned before the Supreme Court on 21 charges under the Suppression of Communism Act. There were seven women among them: Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Martha Dhlamini, Thokozile Mngoma, Rita Ndzanga, Nondwe Mankahla, Joyce Sikhakhane and Shanthie Naidoo.

Some were in the same set of clothes they’d worn for months. After being pulled out of their homes around the country at ungodly hours by the Security Branch they were lumped together in Pretoria.

The 22 accused were trade unionists, messengers, pamphlet distributors and social workers and didn’t all know each other at that stage.

The Old Synagogue in central Pretoria was a building in the Byzantine style that had lost all sense of God after being converted to a court; even the stained-glass windows were boarded up to remove evidence of devotion or beauty. Police stood outside with machine guns.

COURAGEOUS OBSTINACY

Inside, armed constables sat behind the rows of the accused.

First to testify was Naidoo, 32, a third-generation activist whose grandparents were involved in the resistance movement, who was active in trade unions and was detained as a state witness.

Naidoo’s brothers, Indres, Prema and Murthie, had gone through arrests and detentions several times before. She agreed to testify after many days of interrogation.

The prosecutor, JH Liebenberg, must have fumed when she declared to the judge, Simon Bekker: “I have two friends among the accused [Madikizela-Mandela and Sikhakhane]. I don’t want to give evidence because I will not be able to live with my conscience if I do.” Threatened with further imprisonment, she said: “I am prepared to accept it.”

One line, uttered in defiance, and the case crumbled.

The next witness, Mankahla, 33, also refused to testify. “I do not wish to give evidence against my people,” she told the court.