Two dead in separate murders

Two people were killed in separate weekend murders on the outskirts of Uitenhage.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said both attacks happened on Saturday night.

Jarrell Lloyd, 22, and Ntsikelelo Douws, 30, were both killed only an hour apart and in two different streets and only 1km away from each other.

Police are still looking into the motives for the attacks.

Nkohli said the latest killing saw Lloyd shot and killed in Seagull Crescent in Rosedale at about 11.30pm on Saturday.

“At the scene, police found a man with several gunshot wounds in the upper body and was declared dead. The preliminary investigations led police to a second victim who was believed to have also been injured during the same shooting incident and was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds in the upper body,” he said.

About an hour prior to the Rosedale shooting, police found Douws body lying in Brinkhuis Street in Mandelaville.

“He (Douws) had several stab wounds to the upper body,” Nkohli added.

Asked if the killings were related, Nkohli said it was unknown at this stage and subject to investigation.

“No valuables were found in their possession. However, detectives are following up leads to determine if they had any valuables with them prior to the incident,” he said.

Robbery has not been ruled out as a motive.

Two cases of murder and one of attempted murder are under investigation.