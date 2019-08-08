Two arrested after shoot-out with Port Elizabeth police

Two policemen narrowly escaped injury when a group of men opened fire on their police car as they stopped on the side of the road in New Brighton on Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Flying Squad members were patrolling Masangwana Street – about 200 from the police station - at about 9pm when they saw four men walking towards an open field bordering the road.

“As the men saw the police vehicle stop they started running. The police gave chase and returned fire during a foot pursuit. This led to two of the suspects being arrested while the other two managed to evade arrest,” he said.

“The two arrested suspects were found in possession of two pistols, both loaded with ammunition.”

During the chase the suspects fired at least five shots at police.

“During the shooting, no one was injured,” he said.

“The two firearms had their serial numbers removed so it is difficult at this stage to establish where they were stolen.”

Beetge said the firearms had been sent to the ballistic unit to determine its origin and if it was linked to other crimes.

He said detectives were still profiling the men, aged 25 and 22 years, to determine if they were wanted for other cases or had pending cases.

The men will appear ion the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Monday for attempted murder of two police officials and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.