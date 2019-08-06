Parents sought in toddler hospital death

Police are looking for the parents of a toddler who died at Livingstone Hospital on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the boy, believed to be two years old, was brought in at about 3.40pm by an unknown man who said the child had fallen off the bed and needed urgent treatment.

The child died while doctors were seeing to him, but when they approached the man to inform him of the death, the man ran out of the hospital and fled on foot.

A postmortem will be conducted.

Anyone who knows the parents or the child is asked to urgently contact Warrant Officer Neil Hendriks on 082-442-1816, or their nearest police station.