'So‚ basically you're just domestic and that’s it‚' says Sundowns coach Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is unfazed by the Confederation of African Football's decision to fixture the pedigreed South African side against little-known AS Otoho D’Oyo of Congo-Brazzaville in the preliminaries of the Caf Champions League on Sunday.

Sundowns finished fourth in the Champions League last season after a defeat to Wydad Casablanca in the semifinals and Caf's decision to play the Brazilians in the early stages of this year's competition has raised eyebrows.

But Mosimane wasn't bothered and preferred to get on with it.

“Caf does not have a consistency policy in that regard‚ in the Uefa Champions League you know where you are and what do to‚” said Mosimane in his trademark nonchalant manner.

“Last year was different to this year.