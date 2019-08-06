Bay scientist off to study in Berlin

Young Port Elizabeth scientist Brad Etienne Spies is to embark on a 3½ year electronics/ mechatronics apprenticeship at the Siemens Technical Academy in Berlin, Germany.

Spies was awarded the apprenticeship by Siemens after competing in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair in October 2018, where he demonstrated a cheap renewable-energy source idea which was sparked by a power outage.

His Spin-tacular project also won a silver award in the category of renewable energy (solar, wind, wave and hydro).

Today, Spies is undergoing training worth R1m. It comes with a guaranteed job at Siemens in SA after completion.

Spies, who had initially opted to study for an education degree specialising in mathematics, said it was an unbelievable blessing to have the opportunity to work as an electronic and mechatronics apprentice at the Werner-vonSiemens Vocational School and the Siemens Professional Education Lab.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said the expo had created a platform for bright young minds to follow their passion in the sciences.

“The environment created by [the] expo promotes creativity, and curiosity of the world we live in, while investing in our future scientists and innovators.”

Spies will cover theory at the Siemens school, and put what he has learnt into practice at the training centre.

He will also have the opportunity to work on some of the most advanced digital technologies in engineering.

Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa CEO Sabine Dall’Omo said investing in the future of young African engineers and innovators was part of Siemens’ core mandates.

“Our continent can only prosper if we empower and develop our young engineers and those who can make a change in Africa, for Africa,” she said.