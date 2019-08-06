New bid to make Bay schools safer

Red box initiative gives Booysen Park kids a way to appeal for help in secrecy and safety

In an effort to make schools a safe environment for teachers and pupils, I Protect Me (IPM) launched its first secret safe box in Port Elizabeth at Boosyen Park Senior Secondary School on Monday morning.



IPM national executive director Randall Maarman said IPM had been active in Booysen Park for the past two years, teaching pupils self-protection and resilience, and the red box was part of the lesson the organisation was trying to instil in schools...

