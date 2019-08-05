Nurse who forced woman to eat dog faeces arrested
A Tygerberg hospital nurse accused of forcing a woman to eat dog faeces has been arrested.
The woman has been remanded in police custody.
A sickening video of the woman instructing her husband's "lover" to eat from a bag containing her dog's faeces was widely shared, and the 27-year-old victim has now laid charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and intimidation.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: "A 38-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning and appeared in court the same day. The suspect was remanded in custody."
Tygerberg hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar confirmed that the nurse has been employed there for the past four years.
Pienaar said the hospital became aware of the incident through social media.
"Internal investigations are taking place to establish the facts regarding this incident and to determine allegations of improper conduct.
"If any public servant is found guilty of improper conduct, it can lead to a dismissal from the service," Pienaar said.