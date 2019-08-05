WATCH | 'Chatty conmen' confuse cashiers into giving them money

Two "chatty conmen" are confusing cashiers at stores around Bloemfontein and getting richer with their swift and sneaky action at the cash register.

Their latest victim was the Engen garage in Heidedal.

On the day of the con on Thursday last week, one of the men entered the store, picked up a juice and went to the till.

"They come into the shop but don't walk together. They act as if they don't know each other," Engen manager Papi Matsa told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday morning.

The conman who appears "cool, calm and collected" pays for the juice with a R200 note. He is given change of R180 and some coins.

But this is where the con starts. One of the men distracts the cashier with conversation as "cover", while the other questions the change he has been given.