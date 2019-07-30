UK foreign office issues warning to Table Mountain hikers after murder

The UK foreign office has issued a warning to Table Mountain visitors.

This comes after the death of a Russian tourist who was robbed and fatally stabbed while walking on the scenic Chapman's Peak in the Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town.

TimesLIVE reported that the tourist, aged 44, was attacked around 11am on Saturday at The East Fort, a listed heritage site.

One suspect was caught by the local neighbourhood watch and appeared in court in Wynberg on Monday.

The UK office warned tourists to be vigilant when hiking at Table Mountain and to avoid isolated spots.

"Hikers should stick to popular trails and hike in large groups taking local advice, where available, on security.