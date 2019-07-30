Samwu strike brings Komani to its knees
Komani has been under siege by Samwu for 25 days.
The battle for the control of Enoch Mgijima municipality has led to the city being trashed, municipal services brought to a halt, and there were even claims that pesticide was splashed on municipal office floors...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.