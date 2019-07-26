Files dropped! Floyd Shivambu echoes Malema's claims on Zuma ousting
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has been dropping files on the dealings between the party and the ANC's Derek Hanekom.
EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said Hanekom had met EFF members to discuss which ANC MPs would join the party's parliamentary vote of no confidence in Jacob Zuma. Hanekom has confirmed the meetings but said it was no secret. He said there was nothing wrong with members of different parties meeting each other.
Shivambu echoed Malema's sentiments that it was not just Hanekom involved in the "plan" but also SACP deputy secretary Solly Mapaila.
"As a matter of fact, it is public knowledge that the SACP adopted a decision openly calling on former president Zuma to resign or be recalled if he did not resign, and finally be removed from office through a motion of no confidence if he still did not resign after being recalled", said SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo in a statement.
The motion which @Derek_Hanekom, Solly Mapaila & others plotted against @PresJGZuma on is the 2017 secret ballot Motion tabled by the DA & the ANC Caucus had resolved to defend Zuma. The February 2018 EFF Motion was a foregone conclusion and forced Zuma’s resignation!— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 24, 2019
Shivambu then took aim at Hanekom.
Yes. This is the self serving @Derek_Hanekom who kept on harassing EFF leadership with calls giving names of the EFF MPs who were going to vote with the opposition to remove Zuma, and said they will form a new party with NDZ won NASREC. Now he calls the EFF Fascists?! Go on!!! pic.twitter.com/Jd2UQzbC28— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 23, 2019
Hanekom, meanwhile, urged South Africans not to get "distracted".
Let's not get distracted. The full story of state capture must come out and corruption must be rooted out.— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) July 24, 2019
In response to the claims, the ANC released a statement calling Hanekom a "wedge driver on a mission to divide the ANC".
STATEMENT OF THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS ON THE CONFESSION BY ANC NEC MEMBER COMRADE DEREK HANEKOM pic.twitter.com/MEU2YayVPF— African National Congress (@MYANC) July 24, 2019