District applies for R50m loan to pay workers

Bojanala Platinum district municipality in the North West has resolved to go to the banks and secure an overdraft of R50m to pay workers and meet its operational needs.

Yesterday, councillors and workers were stunned when their salaries were not paid as the provincial treasury did not release the equitable share to the municipality, citing noncompliance.

This prompted the angry workers to confront officials, demanding answers.

Spokesperson Archie Babeile told Sowetan that a special council meeting was held yesterday to discuss the financial situation.

"Council took a resolution today that we are going to invoke section 45 of the Municipal Financial Management Act which says if municipalities for any reason are in dire need of financial assistance, we are going to apply for a short-term credit facility from a financial institution.