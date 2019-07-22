Land invaders blast government for delays over site

The government had eyes on a piece of land that is at the centre of violent clashes between residents in Lenasia South, south of Johannesburg.

The owner of Merry Farm, Christian Merry, 52, yesterday told SowetanLIVE that the government initially approached him to buy the land.

"About seven years ago, the government contacted me about buying this land for low-cost housing. But they didn't buy it and it's still under my family's name," Merry said.

He said he had no problem with selling and was waiting for the government to approach him.

"We don't use that land anymore. It was a diary farm until my father got ill and passed on. We then left it as it was, but gave a small portion to some of the people who worked on the farm with him while the bigger part was left vacant," Merry said.

However, Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said he was not aware of a decision to buy the land from Merry. He said it would have to consider a number of factors and that processes would have to be followed.

Merry said he was shocked when he saw on the news that the land had been illegally occupied.