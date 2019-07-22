Zamani Saul inspired by Sankara to change lives

Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul was in high school when his idol and Burkinabé revolutionary Thomas Sankara was killed in 1987.

Saul read up on his ideologies at university and how he turned Burkina Faso around in just five years after taking power before he was assassinated.

What he adored mostly about Sankara was his love for education and health but also his "no-nonsense approach towards corruption".

This, according to Saul's close friend of decades Anele Gxoyiya, influenced his approach to politics which saw him get elected into the ANC's provincial executive committee in 1996.

Saul served as provincial secretary for two terms from 2008 until 2017 when he was elected unopposed as the provincial chairperson.

He took over as the premier of the Northern Cape, a province he believes has been living 100 years behind every other province.