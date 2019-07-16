Late pupils locked out of two Nelson Mandela Bay schools

Hundreds of pupils flooded the streets of Kabega Park and Uitenhage after being locked out of two different schools in the Bay.

With little more than a month before their third term exams are due to commence, pupils ranging from grade 8 to matric were locked out of Morningside High School in Kabega Park and Gamble Street High School on Tuesday morning.

Both schools cited late coming as the reason for the lockouts and both agree they will continue doing so until late coming is eradicated at their respective schools.

According to Gamble Street High School governing body chair Keith Potgieter, the SGB and staff decided to implement a rule that was decided on in 2018.

"The children outside the school premises were not locked out, they were late.

"Even yesterday, there were about 200 learners who arrived after 8am, which is when school starts.

"They were later allowed to enter the school but were all given letters that requested their parents come in today to see the school principal," Potgieter said.

He said that there was an issue with children leaving home early but arrive late, adding that the school body wants parents to be aware of their children's misconduct.

"We are sitting with a problem where pupils come late [and it has become the norm] since last year.

"For the past few months we have been trying to teach them how to be punctual. It is an expectancy from them when they leave school to always be punctual when they enter the [working] market," Potgieter said.

The SGB chair said there had been numerous meeting with the pupils and they were told by management that they would no longer accept latecomers.

Morningside High School principal Saraswathi Pather echoed Potgieter, saying it had informed parents and pupils of their decision to institute lockouts.

"We could longer tolerate it. The poor attendance and late coming are affecting these pupils and the school negatively, hence we trying to turn the tide not only for the school but the pupils and subsequently producing quality passes," she said.

Potgieter said they would have a meeting with the pupils later on Tuesday.

Pather said the pupils would be allowed back into school once they arrive with their respective parents to address the issue.