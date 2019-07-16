EC premier Oscar Mabuyane visiting northern areas

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is in Port Elizabeth where he and a delegation will be visiting several communities in the northern areas affected by gang violence.

Mabuyane’s first stop on Tuesday morning was Arcadia Secondary School where he said he had already engaged mayor Mongameli Bobani.

“We are going to chase every criminal we see on the road. This is not a banana republic,” Mabuyane said.

“You are beautiful my children. Do not be used by gangsters as conveyor belts.”

Mabuyane will also be visiting Strelitzia Primary School where parents last week shut the school and protested for the safety of pupils after several shootings near the school grounds.