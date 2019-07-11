Chilli Boys promise a fiery season
Chippa United are planning a trip to Cape Town next week, where they have friendly matches lined up against Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC and Ajax Cape Town, ahead of the upcoming Absa Premiership League season...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.