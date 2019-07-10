Robber who beat woman and killed her dog sentenced to 15 years

The man who beat an elderly woman during during a robbery earlier this year then fatally stabbed her dog has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

Margarita Peo, 85, was attacked in her home in Gordon Terrace, Central, shortly before 1am on January 9.

Days later, detectives arrested Fezile Mali, 26, for the house robbery.

Mali was sentenced in Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court to 15 years in jail for housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances last week.

The robbery left Peo badly injured after sustaining multiple fractures to her face and neck.

At the time her mouth and tongue were swollen and she could not talk.

The attack happened when Mali, who was with a second attacker who has not yet been arrested, confronted Peo inside her flatlet, which is at the back of the main house.

After entering via the sliding door, he told her to keep quiet and demanded valuables.

According to police, they assaulted her and throttled her before her hands and feet were then bound.

During the attack, Peo’s dachshund type dog was killed by the attackers.

Hours before the attack, there was a similar incident in Richmond Hill.

Mali has not yet been linked to that attack.

Mali will serve his jail time in St Albans Prison on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.