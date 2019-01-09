Elderly woman beaten during robbery

An elderly Port Elizabeth woman was beaten and her small dog killed during a house robbery in Central on Wednesday morning.

Polices spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the incident happened at the 83-year-old woman’s Gordon Terrace flatlet at about 1am.

He said two men entered the flat through a sliding door.

“Once inside the house, the woman was threatened and cannot recall if they had firearms or weapons,” Labans said.

“They then told her to keep quiet and demanded valuables. During the attack, they assaulted her and throttled her. Her hands and feet were then bound together while the men ransacked the flat.”

The woman’s dog – a Daschund type dog according to neighbours – was fatally stabbed.

“The woman managed to alert her 57-year-old son who lives in the main house after the suspects fled,” he said.

The woman was taken to Life St George’s Hospital for treatment.

Labans said the house had an electrical fence and that it appeared the fence had not been tampered with.

“At this stage we are still looking into how exactly the suspect got onto the premises,” he said.

By late morning, neither the woman nor her son were at the house and neighbours were not aware of the robbery.

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old was threatened in a house in Tulla Street, Richmond hill.

“A lone attacker gained entry to the house at about 10pm on Tuesday. The man confronted the child in the bedroom and covered his face while threatening him with a knife,” Labans said.

“The suspect then grabbed a cellphone and camera before fleeing.”

Labans said it appeared the suspect had also entered the house through a sliding door.

In both cases detectives are investigating whether the sliding doors were locked or forced open.

They are also investigating whether the same suspects were involved.