Sport

East Cape powerlifter smashes national records

Elisabeth Barry wins national champion’s crown

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 10 July 2019

Eastern Cape powerlifter Elisabeth Barry set the platform alight when she claimed five national records at the SA Equipped Championships at the weekend. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Phakamisa Evictions
'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing

Most Read

X