Six die in five separate crashes around Eastern Cape

Six people have died in five separate accidents in the Eastern Cape overnight.

Provincial transport spokesman Unathi Binqose said two people died in a head-on collision between a taxi and a baked on the R61 between Libode and Mthatha on Saturday morning and caught fire.

“A Toyota quantum with eight occupants collided with Nissan bakkie. Two from the taxi died on the scene and six sustained critical injuries including the bakkie driver who was alone at the time,” Binqose said.

“The road remains closed and the police and rescue personnel are still clearing the wreckage.”

Earlier on Saturday, an articulated truck and sedan travelling along the R72 between Port Alfred and Port Elizabeth crashed head-on.

An occupant in the sedan died on the scene.

Also on Saturday, a taxi overturned along the R61 between Aberdeen and Beaufort West, allegedly while trying to avoid crashing onto another vehicle on its side of the road.

One passenger died and four others were seriously injured.

On Friday, also along the R61 but this time between Ngcobo and Mthatha, an Isuzu LDV overturned near Gcina location and the driver died on the scene.

Two male passengers were critically injured.

In another head-on collision, a Ford Ikon and Toyota Corolla crashed along the R56 about 2km from Mount Fletcher.

The Ford driver died on the scene and two passengers from the other car were seriously injured.

Police suspect speeding and alcohol caused the accident.

Culpable homicide cases are being investigated for each of the accidents.