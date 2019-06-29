Place of Endless Plains

God’s grandeur is revealed in the Serengeti where the overwhelming sense of vastness has the power to surpass all other experiences.

That vastness reveals itself in the rituals of its animals and birds, the timeless yet surprisingly diverse landscape and one’s own limitless sense of this unique place on earth.

The word Serengeti is derived from the Maasai language – “Serengit” roughly translated means “Endless Plains”.

Yes, the flights there are tiring and you might have a few hiccups on the way back to SA, as we did, but those are minor hassles.

All the lodges we stayed at during our recent Seregenti tour hosted by Linde van Niekerk, owner of Jeffreys Bay-based Seagull Tours, were superb and our driver/guide was excellent too.

The Serengeti is in northern Tanzania and spans about 30,000km².

It hosts the second-largest terrestrial mammal migration in the world, and is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of Africa and one of the 10 natural travel wonders of the world.

After flying into Kilimanjaro Airport in Tanzania we stopped at Arusha, a large town, and from there drove across the African Rift Valley.

Our group, six in all, commandeered a Land Cruiser; two by two, as Noah ordered.

That night we stayed in a lodge high on the escarpment edge of the western plateau.

The view was beautiful as we looked out over fertile plains, forests and Lake Manyara.

The first lodge set the tone for the four to come in terms of excellent accommodation, service and food.

The first “vastness” we were to experience was lots of mysterious white blobs on the trees, onto which we looked down from our lofty perch.

After breakfast we drove down into the rift valley in four safari vehicles. Salim had been specially selected as our driver and guide because he had an incredible knowledge of birds – most of our group were avid birdwatchers – all the fauna and flora, the country, the inhabitants of the area, its geology and ecology.

He was very patient and gentle with the ignoramuses in his bus. “STOP! There’s a bird there. What is that one?” With a cursory glance Salim would say: “That’s a long-toed lapwing”. We knew that, didn’t we? We were indeed blessed to have a masterful driver who soon became a valued member of our group.

As we approached Lake Manyara National Park, the white blobs on the high trees came into magnificent focus.

They were large birds – storks and pelicans – probably at least a thousand of them.