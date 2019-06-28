News

Former murder convict arrested after trying to extort R300,000

By Nico Gous - 28 June 2019
A 40-year-old suspect from Soshanguve was arrested on Thursday in Bronkhorstspruit for impersonating a Hawks official to extort money from a former mayor.
The Hawks arrested a former murder and robbery convict for pretending to be a Hawks official and trying to extort R300,000 from a former mayor.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement on Friday that the 40-year-old suspect from Soshanguve was arrested on Thursday in Bronkhorstspruit “retaining the same modus operandi of destroying a case docket against the victim”.

“The suspect clad in a Hawks T-shirt and parading as a captain was found with a number of blank arrest warrants, search warrants, the Pretoria regional court date stamp and a fake correspondence letter with a Hawks logo. 

“Seemingly the victim’s search-and-arrest warrants were also ready for execution by the suspect.”

The suspect will appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate’s court on Friday.

