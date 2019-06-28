Ambulances call for police escort

Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services personnel are considering requesting police escorts when attending to emergencies as attacks on ambulance crew continue unabated.

Yesterday, EMS spoksperson Robert Mulaudzi said they would engage police on their challenges following yet another robbery of an ambulance crew in Dobsonville, Soweto, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mulaudzi, however, warned that if this happened, patients might have to wait longer to access emergency services in the city.

"We are considering working with police for escorts when we go out to call-outs. However, that would mean a delay on response time and the public will suffer," warned Mulaudzi.

He said two paramedics were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint while attending to a patient in Dobsonville.