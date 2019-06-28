Arts MEC Fezeka Bayeni happy with ‘promotion’

For the woman who is now in charge of running the provincial arts portfolio, she could not be more pleased with her “promotion”.

Because that is exactly what National Arts Festival CEO Tony Lankester called it when welcoming new sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Bayeni at the official opening of the 45th instalment of the event at The Monument in Makhanda on Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter where you’ve come from, arts and culture is always a promotion,” he quipped.

In her comments shortly afterwards, a beaming Bayeni agreed, saying the breaking news of the day was that “I got promoted!”

The light, off-the-cuff banter and exchange was exactly in the spirit of what Lankester says was the reason for changing the format of the opening proceedings which, he pointed out, had been typically underlined in the past by politicians making prepared speeches, rather than the focus being on what the festival was really all about.