NEWS, PREVIEWS AND REVIEWS
Winter chill heralds start of National Arts Festival in Makhanda
With fog and drizzle setting the traditional winter ambience in Makhanda on the eve of the National Arts Festival, the ...
Organist Stephen Holder tunes up for National Arts Festival
Makhanda organist Stephen Holder returns to Spiritfest in 2019 with a recital Hymns Without Words at the National Arts ...
All roads lead to Makhanda for SA artists who want to showcase their ...
All the stages are set as the final call for acts goes off, five days before artists from across the country and beyond ...
Collegiate to present 'The Edge of Her Earth' at National Arts Festival
Collegiate Girls’ High School is presenting its physical theatre piece The Edge of Her Earth at the National Arts ...
Bay’s Jesse to perform on home ground with Drakensberg Boys Choir
A former Westering Primary School pupil who is now a member of the Drakensberg Boys Choir mostly looks forward to his ...
National Arts Festival sets stage for young creatives
The National Arts Festival (NAF), which starts in Makhanda on Thursday June 26, gives artists a platform to break new ...
Lights, water, action ... Makhanda show will go on despite crises
Patrons of the national arts festival in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) will have access to water even if they are ...
SPOTLIGHT
A team of The Herald reporters and photographers are putting together a Spotlight supplement where you can find the daily listings and other previews and reviews every day of the National Arts Festival.