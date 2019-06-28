Lawyer must pay up for losing client’s R1m

Judge slams conveyancer for negligence after hackers made off with proceeds of Uitenhage house sale

By Kathryn Kimberley -

Criticised for having acted negligently – and then for passing the buck to her secretary – a lawyer has been found liable in the Port Elizabeth High Court for the R1m her client lost to sophisticated online hackers.

