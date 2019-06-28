Lawyer must pay up for losing client’s R1m
Judge slams conveyancer for negligence after hackers made off with proceeds of Uitenhage house sale
Criticised for having acted negligently – and then for passing the buck to her secretary – a lawyer has been found liable in the Port Elizabeth High Court for the R1m her client lost to sophisticated online hackers.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.