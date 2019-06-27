Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson questioned over tax payments

By Karyn Maughan -

Gavin Watson, the CEO of corruption accused facilities company Bosasa, has appeared before a confidential SA Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry, a day after he was due to answer questions about his R500,000 donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign.

