Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson questioned over tax payments
Gavin Watson, the CEO of corruption accused facilities company Bosasa, has appeared before a confidential SA Revenue Service (Sars) inquiry, a day after he was due to answer questions about his R500,000 donation to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign.
