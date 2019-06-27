Angelo Agrizzi will pay R200,000 to charity promoting social cohesion after race slurs
State capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi and the SA Human Rights Commission on Thursday inked a deal that will see him issue a public apology and pay up a hefty sum for his self-acknowledged racism.
He appeared in the Equality Court sitting in Randburg after the SAHRC lodged a claim of discrimination and hate speech against Agrizzi.
During Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry, an audio clip was played. He was heard using the k-word numerous times while laughing with those he was in conversation with.
Papers presented at court Thursday show Agrizzi has agreed to pay R200,000 to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra, as a sign of reparation.
Agrizzi and the commission had discussed the settlement during a meeting on June 13. Their agreement was made a court order on Thursday.
This is a developing story .