Angelo Agrizzi will pay R200,000 to charity promoting social cohesion after race slurs

During Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry, an audio clip was played. He was heard using the k-word numerous times while laughing with those he was in conversation with.

Papers presented at court Thursday show Agrizzi has agreed to pay R200,000 to the Barney Mokgatle Foundation in Alexandra, as a sign of reparation.

Agrizzi and the commission had discussed the settlement during a meeting on June 13. Their agreement was made a court order on Thursday.

This is a developing story .