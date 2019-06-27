Constitutional Court dismisses bid to debar advocates Jiba and Mrwebi

The Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed the General Council of the Bar's (GCB's) bid to have former senior NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi removed from the roll of advocates.

In a unanimous decision, justice Chris Jafta dismissed the application by the GCB against the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on its merits.

The SCA had held that the names of Jiba and Mrwebi should not be removed from the roll of advocates.

Jafta said the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the matter because no constitutional issue was raised in appeal and there was no issue of general public importance.

In 2015, the GCB instituted an application in the high court against Jiba and Mrwebi in which it sought an order to strike them off the roll of advocates.

The council relied on complaints relating to their conduct as senior officials of the NPA.

One of the matters was the withdrawal of criminal charges against former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.