Ten suspects arrested and three stolen vehicles recovered in New Brighton

Ten suspects have been arrested and three hijacked vehicles have been recovered in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, on Saturday.

At about 10:45pm on Friday a female driver was hijacked of her white VW polo in Songololo Street, Motherwell by two armed suspects.

A half an hour later, the vehicle was spotted in Stofile Street, New Brighton. Six male suspects, aged between 19 and 24 were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police spokesman captain Andre Beetge said police confiscated a toy fire arm and pepper spray that was in the vehicle that could possibly be linked to the hijacking incident.

“The suspects could also face charges of the hijacking itself should further investigation link them to the crime.”

During a separate incident, a silver Chevrolet Spark was hijacked from a 31-year-old Uber driver in Meke Street, Kwazakele at about 2:40am on Saturday. The driver was there to pick up his fare, when three suspects armed with one fire arm hijacked his vehicle.

"The vehicle was found abandoned and both number plates [had been] removed at 4:30am in Mgubela Street, New Brighton,” Beetge said.

In another unrelated incident, SAPS Flying Squad members spotted a “suspicious” white Toyota Hilux at a petrol station in Norongo Street, New Brighton at 8:15am on Saturday.

While searching the vehicle and the four passengers, two 9mm pistols, two magazines and 18 rounds of ammunition were found and confiscated.

“The fire arms were found with their serial numbers removed, and will be sent for forensic and ballistic analysis.A generator was also discovered and confiscated as suspected stolen property. “All four suspects aged 25, 30, 45 and 52 were arrested on charges of the illegal possession of unlicensed fire arms and ammunition as well as suspected stolen property,” Beetge said.

All ten suspects are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.