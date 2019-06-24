Flurry of cases for Mamelodi's Khekhe
Mamelodi's feared taxi boss Vusi Mathibela has found himself in a knot of legal woes and might abandon his bail application in one of the three cases against him.
Mathibela's lawyers told Sowetan they intended to withhold the 33-year-old's bail application in the extortion, assault and intimidation case.
"Right now that bail application does not serve much use because his bail in the other matter [in the Wandile Bozwana case] was revoked last week. We are waiting for further instructions [from Mathibela] to know what we can do next," advocate Mpesi Makhanya said.
"His bail application [in the extortion case] was partly heard so we can't withdraw it at this moment. So we have opted to withhold it," Makhanya said.
Professor Wium de Villiers, a criminal law expert at the University of Pretoria, said Mathibela's bail application should not be hindered by the revoking and forfeiture of his R50,000 bail in another case.
"It all depends on the arguments that both the state and the defence will advance. He can be granted bail but it will not make a difference because he is already in custody," De Villiers said.
Mathibela was arrested in Germiston in March when he turned himself in to the police. Judge Bert Bam ruled that Mathibela had contravened the terms of his bail conditions in the case of the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.
The state alleged that Mathibela violated his bail conditions by leaving the country and failing to report at the Midrand police every Friday.
Mathibela and co-accused are expected back in court in July forthe Bozwana case.
On Friday, Mathibela appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on a charge of robbery with aggravated circumstances.
The robbery took place four years ago in Cleveland, Johannesburg.