Khekhe loses bail bid for Wandile Bozwana murder
Notorious Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi Mathibela's legal woes have been compounded after he failed to convince the court to have his bail in a murder case reinstated.
The state approached the North Gauteng High Court to have Mathibela's R50,000 bail in the North West billionaire and business mogul Wandile Bozwana's murder case revoked and forfeited.
Judge Bert Bam yesterday said the state proved that Mathibela breached the terms of bail conditions after he failed to hand over his passport.
The state alleged that Mathibela violated his bail conditions by leaving the country and failing to report at Midrand police station every Friday per his bail conditions.
Prosecutor Advocate Andre Fourie argued that the state's application was based on Mathibela's arrest in connection to extortion charges in March.
"We further argue that the applicant (Mathibela) failed to surrender his passport to the state after being instructed to do so by the courts.
"The third point on which our application is based is that the applicant (Mathibela) allegedly intimidated a witness (in the Bozwana matter)," Fourie told the court.
Mathibela's legal representative, Annelene van den Heever, told the court the state's basis of its application was flawed as he complied with the conditions and surrendered his passport.
She argued that it was in fact the investigating officer who returned Mathibela's passport that he could travel to Malawi.
She argued that Mathibela surrendered his passport again and had it returned when he planned to go on holiday with his family to Dubai this year.
"Part of his bail conditions was that he was meant to have handed over his passport and his title deed. Two witnesses, Captain [Daniel] Xulu and Mr [Solomon] Mkhabela testified that he handed over his passport to the authorities within 48 hours," Van den Heever said.
Mathibela, along with Sipho Patrick Hudla, Matamela Robert Mutapa, and Bonginkosi Paul Khumalo are expected back in court in murder case of Bozwana where they face charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Meanwhile, Mathibela also appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday where he faces charges of extortion and assault.