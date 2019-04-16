Taxi boss 'Khekhe' in court as state wants bail revoked

Mamelodi's notorious taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela will have to wait a bit longer before knowing if his bail in the murder case of businessman Wandile Bozwana will be revoked or not.

The state is applying to have Mathibela’s R50,000 bail money forfeited and his bail cancelled after he allegedly violated his bail conditions on the murder matter.

There was a large presence of police officers from the tactical response unit in combat gear and with automatic rifles inside the courtroom, with some manning both public entrances.

Mathibela appeared unfazed and in good spirits as he smiled and waved to some of those who were inside court. He was wearing a stylish black suit and spectacles.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria stood down Mathibela's case to Wednesday to allow his legal team more time to track down one of their witnesses, a police captain.

Mathibela's lawyer Annelene van den Heever told the court that they had tried everything possible to find the witness named as "Captain Khulu" to no avail.She appealed to the state's legal team to assist them in locating Captain Khulu so that the matter could proceed.