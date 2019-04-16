Taxi boss 'Khekhe' in court as state wants bail revoked
Mamelodi's notorious taxi boss Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela will have to wait a bit longer before knowing if his bail in the murder case of businessman Wandile Bozwana will be revoked or not.
The state is applying to have Mathibela’s R50,000 bail money forfeited and his bail cancelled after he allegedly violated his bail conditions on the murder matter.
There was a large presence of police officers from the tactical response unit in combat gear and with automatic rifles inside the courtroom, with some manning both public entrances.
Mathibela appeared unfazed and in good spirits as he smiled and waved to some of those who were inside court. He was wearing a stylish black suit and spectacles.
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria stood down Mathibela's case to Wednesday to allow his legal team more time to track down one of their witnesses, a police captain.
Mathibela's lawyer Annelene van den Heever told the court that they had tried everything possible to find the witness named as "Captain Khulu" to no avail.She appealed to the state's legal team to assist them in locating Captain Khulu so that the matter could proceed.
Judge Bert Bam then stood the matter down to Wednesday April 17 when cross-examination was expected.
The state has already alleged that Mathibela, 32, was arrested while preparing to go on a holiday to Dubai despite his bail conditions preventing him from leaving the country.
In addition, the state earlier alleged that Mathibela spent four days in Malawi while out on bail for the murder of Bozwana. It alleged that Mathibela had left the country and gone to Malawi on October 25 and returned on October 29.
He was granted bail subject to a number of conditions which included that he was not to be arrested on any other offence after his release on bail. He had to hand over his passport and was not allowed to leave Gauteng without the permission of the investigating officer. He may also not contact witnesses in that case.
The Bozwana murder case was expected to be back in court in July.