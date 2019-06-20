Panayiotou 'middleman' Luthando Siyoni back in court

Luthando Siyoni, the man who allegedly helped Christopher Panayiotou arrange his wife’s murder, appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to September 20, by which time he needs to have settled his legal fees.

Acting Judge Vinesh Naidoo said he would not grant any further postponements and that a trial date would then be set.

Siyoni is accused of acting as the middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s hit murder in April 2015.