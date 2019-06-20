News

Panayiotou 'middleman' Luthando Siyoni back in court

By Kathryn Kimberley - 20 June 2019
Luthando Siyoni, the man accused of being a middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder, in the Port Elizabeth High Court
Luthando Siyoni, the man accused of being a middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder, in the Port Elizabeth High Court
Image: Kathryn Kimberley

Luthando Siyoni, the man who allegedly helped Christopher Panayiotou arrange his wife’s murder, appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to September 20, by which time he needs to have settled his legal fees.

Acting Judge Vinesh Naidoo said he would not grant any further postponements and that a trial date would then be set.

Siyoni is accused of acting as the middleman in Jayde Panayiotou’s hit murder in April 2015.

ALSO READ

Siyoni awaits trial decision

The self-confessed middleman who allegedly helped plan the murder of Uitenhage school teacher Jayde Panayiotou appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth ...
Your Weekend
10 months ago

Jayde accused’s bail bid postponed

Luthando Siyoni, is accused of helping Panayiotou to arrange hitmen to kidnap and murder Uitenhage teacher Jayde.
Your Weekend
11 months ago

How Siyoni evaded arrest for six months

For six months, the man at the centre of Jayde Panayiotou’s murder sent police on a wild goose chase across the province, with an undercover agent ...
News
1 year ago

Latest Videos

WFRtDS Conference 2018: Professor Sean Davison, Chairman Dignity SA
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors threatened ahead of budget vote

Most Read

X