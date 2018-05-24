How Siyoni evaded arrest for six months

For six months, the man at the centre of Jayde Panayiotou’s murder sent police on a wild goose chase across the province, with an undercover agent even joining a gym in an effort to track down Luthando Siyoni.

The exercise proved fruitless, however, with the bodybuilder eventually found earlier this month shacked up with a woman – not his former girlfriend Babalwa Breakfast – in an outbuilding attached to his mother’s Port Elizabeth home.

Details of how the alleged middleman was eventually nabbed, and the community’s growing anguish, emerged in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday as Siyoni’s bail application finally got under way.

Breakfast who, like Siyoni, was found by the Port Elizabeth High Court to be a liar and bribed to change her testimony during Christopher Panayiotou’s murder trial, now surprisingly appears as a witness against Siyoni.

A charge of perjury was provisionally withdrawn against her in February last year.

Siyoni, 37, who will now stand trial separately for Uitenhage schoolteacher Jayde’s April 2015 murder, asked magistrate Thandeka Mashiyi yesterday to release him on bail.

He said he would plead not guilty to the charges.

Panayiotou, 31, was sentenced to life in prison in November for orchestrating the hit on his wife, Jayde, 29.