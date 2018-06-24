Jayde accused’s bail bid postponed

The man who allegedly helped Christopher Panayiotou orchestrate his wife’s murder in April 2015 will hear judgment in his bail application on Monday.

The matter was postponed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday due to the unavailability of the magistrate.

Luthando Siyoni, accused of helping Panayiotou to arrange hitmen to kidnap and murder Uitenhage teacher Jayde, had asked the court to release him from custody pending his trial.

Panayiotou, Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko have already been convicted and are serving lengthy terms of imprisonment for their roles in the hit murder.

The state opposed Siyoni’s bail application with submissions that he was a flight risk.