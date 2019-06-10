UFS suspends training of medical students at Pelonomi hospital

The school of clinical medicine at the University of the Free State (UFS) has suspended the training of its students at the Pelonomi hospital in Bloemfontein, Free State.

This comes after two female doctors were attacked in a space of a few days at the hospital.

The first incident was on Tuesday when a 24-year-old female intern doctor bit a man's tongue so severely that he required surgery, after he allegedly attempted to rape her at the hospital.

The second incident was reported on Saturday morning when a 44-year-old female doctor was robbed at gunpoint by four armed men.

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said they would engage with the department of health in the province on the importance of safety at clinical platforms as a matter of urgency.

Loader said they would thoroughly evaluate the safety and security at Pelonomi Hospital in the coming week.