Security increased at Pelonomi Hospital after attack on female doctor

The Free State health department says it has increased security at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein following a meeting with staff on Wednesday afternoon.

Before the meeting, staff toyi-toyed following an alleged attempted rape of a 24-year-old female doctor.

The victim bit the man's tongue so severely he required surgery.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Thursday that following the meeting with employees, calm was restored and everybody went back to work.

“We are aware that some of them are planning to picket today outside the hospital to highlight their concerns about safety at the hospital,” Mvambi said.

He said safety measures that were implemented from Wednesday included increased security personnel and CCTV monitoring.