Controls now sought to ‘get rid of cannabis oil cowboys’

The Natural Health Alliance has called on the SA government to introduce quality controls for cannabis oil products.

“We want to get rid of the cowboys,” the alliance’s Anthony Rees said, explaining that some cannabis oil contains heavy metals and pesticides.

In May, the department of health placed a year-long moratorium on scheduling necessary for cannabidiol or CBD products – making a lot of products available as health supplements.

Rees said this was a result of the Natural Health Alliance instituting legal action against the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

He said while CBD oil was the most researched and safest component of the dagga plant, products containing the oil were regulated in the same way as high-dose painkillers, due to the Drug Trafficking Act.

He said currently CBD oil products could be distributed and sold as general health supplements.

Should the product make any claims of treating symptoms or curing disease, it should be prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist, he said.

“The reason is simple – we don’t want to peddle false hope. A doctor should monitor the symptoms of an ill patient taking these products.”

He said CBD oil was widely used for pain relief and anxiety.

The new exemptions mean many CBD oil products will become available over the counter or as health supplements.