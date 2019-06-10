Christopher Panayiotou turns to ConCourt in last-ditch bid for freedom

By Kathryn Kimberley -

Four years on, convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou is still trying to get out of jail – but this time he has finally admitted that the secret recording in which he talks candidly about Jayde’s murder provided damning evidence against him. Therefore, he is not challenging the conversation itself, but hopes the Constitutional Court will find it should have been rendered inadmissible during the trial which played out in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

