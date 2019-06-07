'Let's settle Mcebo Dlamini case out of court'

Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini says he will exhaust all the legal avenues available to him to avoid prosecution for charges related to the 2015 protests over free education.

Dlamini, 32, briefly appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court yesterday on charges of public violence, assault, malicious damage to property and theft.

"We are not trying to run away form the trial. My legal team and I have been saying that we feel the matter can be resolved through another route and not through the criminal justice system.

"We can reach an amicable solution without it being resolved by the courts," he said.

Dlamini explained that a guilty verdict on the charges would mean that he cannot practice as a lawyer after graduating from University of the Witwatersrand.

"The justice system has permanent consequences. Any verdict would mean that I cannot practice as a lawyer."