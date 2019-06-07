Herbert Mabuza's 'mom' pained by loss of 'adored son'

The funeral of veteran photographer Herbert Mabuza will be held on his farm in Randfontein, on the West Rand, tomorrow morning.

Mabuza, who died on Monday after a long illness, will be cremated as per his wishes after a brief funeral service by his family, colleagues and friends.

Mabuza's adoptive mother Gastinah Onverwacht, who raised him from when he was in primary school, has since spoken out about her loss.

Speaking from her Naturena home in the south of Johannesburg, she said she took in Mabuza while she was living in Soweto with her late husband.

"I took him from his grandfather after his parents had separated and left him with his aunt, who did not take care of him," she said.