Massive relief for young Banyana Banyana goalkeeper
Mapaseka Mpuru relishing chance to shine on global stage
Goalkeeper Mapaseka Mpuru says making Banyana Banyana’s Fifa Women’s World Cup squad was a relief missing out on Rio Olympic Games selection.
Mpuru, 20, impressed Banyana’s technical team during her call up to train with the team ahead of the international friendly match against world champions United States.
As a result she will now represent South Africa at the World Cup in France starting June 7.
The Tuks star is one of two uncapped players with the other being Bongeka Gamede.
“I feel very happy. This is a huge achievement because its everyone’s dream to be part of Banyana Banyana,” Mpuru said.
In 2016, the goalkeeper quit school while doing matric to prepare for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games but did not make the cut.
“I went through a lot that year. I was depressed and I lost weight. I just could not believe it that I wasted an entire year.
“It was hard for me to understand that I am actually not in the team that is going to the Olympics, but my brother helped me a lot.
“I went to see a psychologist and we spoke a lot about what happened. It got to a point where I just got over it. I don’t know how but I think sometimes when you share your problems with another person it helps a lot.
“If it wasn’t for that psychologist, I would not be the person I am today.” she said.
“I went back home and I worked very hard. I trained twice a day because I wanted to achieve my dreams, but I didn’t know that one I would be going to the World Cup.
“I focused more on my weakness so that I could improve, I believe and I see that I have improved as a player.
“Being selected for the World Cup came as a relief after what I have been through, my hard work has led me to success.”
The following year Mpuru passed her matric with two distinctions and is currently doing her second year in Education Senior Phase and FET at the University of Pretoria.
The goalkeeper is not new to big tournaments having been part of the U20 national squad that took part in the World Cup in 2018 in France.
She knows that making the starting 11 will not be easy as she is up against other top goalkeepers in Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart.
However, Mpuru is determined that if given the chance to play she’ll make the most of it.
Banyana conclude their World Cup preparations with an international friendly clash against Norway at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France on Sunday.
Speaking about the match Mpuru said: “If we work together as a team we’ll be able to score more goals and win the game.”