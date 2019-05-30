Massive relief for young Banyana Banyana goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Mapaseka Mpuru says making Banyana Banyana’s Fifa Women’s World Cup squad was a relief missing out on Rio Olympic Games selection.

Mpuru, 20, impressed Banyana’s technical team during her call up to train with the team ahead of the international friendly match against world champions United States.

As a result she will now represent South Africa at the World Cup in France starting June 7.

The Tuks star is one of two uncapped players with the other being Bongeka Gamede.

“I feel very happy. This is a huge achievement because its everyone’s dream to be part of Banyana Banyana,” Mpuru said.

In 2016, the goalkeeper quit school while doing matric to prepare for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games but did not make the cut.

“I went through a lot that year. I was depressed and I lost weight. I just could not believe it that I wasted an entire year.