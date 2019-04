A 32-year-old man died in the early hours of Saturday morning when the vehicle he was traveling in rolled on the N2 near Thornhill.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated after the lone driver died at the scene.

It is alleged the man lost control of the Toyota Quantum he was driving and rolled several times.

Nkohli confirmed the vehicle was traveling from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth.