Death toll rises to 17 in George building collapse

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 May 2024
By Sunday morning the number of people killed in the George building collapse has risen to 17.
Image: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY

This while rescue and recovery efforts continue into the sixth day at the disaster site in 75 Victoria Street.

According to the George municipality, 44 people have been pulled from the rubble, with 17 dead, 14 in hospital and 37 unaccounted for.

Eighty-one people were at the site when the building collapsed on Monday at about 2pm.

“The Joint District Operations Centre adheres to a stringent double verification protocol to ensure the accuracy of the reported numbers.

“This is done in close collaboration with recovery teams, hospitals, and forensic services,” the municipality said.

