Driver guilty of culpable homicide following NMU student death

The man accused of crashing into and consequently killing an NMU teaching student when he drove up the wrong side of the M4 freeway was found guilty of culpable homicide.

Amos Sinyanya, 30, of Motherwell was driving along the M4 in a BMW, on the wrong side of the road, when he hit second-year foundation-phase teaching student Jamie Baartzes, 19, on March 14, 2016.

He was found guilty of culpable homicide in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Sinyana was also found guilty on a charge of driving with a learners license without the supervision of a licensed driver.

The case against Sinyanya was dealt a severe blow earlier this year when a drunk-driving charge against him was withdrawn on the basis that the blood test kit had already expired when it was used.

Sinyanya therefore faced a charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.

Sentencing will be on June 29, 2018.